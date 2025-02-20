Orr’s comments come after the Reserve Bank yesterday cut the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50 basis points. The OCR is the interest rate retail banks pay on funds they borrow to on-lend to their customers.

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said the OCR was challenging banks' costs, but it was only one part of the puzzle. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The move takes the OCR from 4.25% to 3.75%. Retail banks moved quickly to cut some home loans and other rates after the announcement.

But this morning, Orr said banks “need to do better” and “look at their own margins and chase and compete for customers much more vigorously”.

Orr said the OCR was challenging banks' costs, but it was only one part of the puzzle.

“Their funding costs are being challenged because the official cash rate is only one of the variables that go into what they have to pay to borrow money to on-lend.

“But the margin is also sitting there at a very healthy level.

“The biggest challenge is income streams don’t disrupt themselves, but they need disrupting,” he said.

The Reserve Bank was looking into a central bank digital currency and opening access to “all our plumbing in the background”, payment and settlement systems, to allow people to compete in “the simple transaction world”, Orr said.

“We would be multiples more expensive than many countries just to do basic transactional banking,” he said.

Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy. Photo / Alex Burton

Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said the country was behind the rest of the world in terms of modern payments infrastructure.

“It is the only OECD [country] that has not implemented or committed to implement a real-time payments network,” Duffy told the Herald.

"While we have seen the rapid rollout of confirmation of payee since November 2024, the government should take note - it’s not that the banking industry cannot move fast, it’s that it won’t unless pressure is applied."

He said the Commerce Commission, New Zealand’s consumer watchdog, had noted in a market study into personal banking that “it would expect to see a greater investment in innovation so competitors could stay ahead of their rivals”.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

