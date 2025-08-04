Alam also used this identity to support 14 applications for immigration permits and visas for his wife, Shilpi, and one for his mother.
The couple were aware that Alam was not using his genuine identity, along with other false or misleading information in advancing those applications to Immigration New Zealand.
“The severity of this sentence reflects the serious nature of identity and immigration fraud and demonstrates the penalties for those looking to exploit the immigration system,” said general manager immigration compliance and investigations Steve Watson.