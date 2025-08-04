Bangladeshi man Jahangir Alam was able to obtain New Zealand citizenship and two passports using his brother’s identity. Photo / NZME

A Bangladeshi man has been jailed for his role in a 20-year-long immigration and identity fraud ruse, while his wife has avoided prison.

Jahangir Alam was sentenced to four years’ jail in the Auckland District Court last week.

His wife and co-offender Taj Parvin Shilpi received 12 months’ home detention after being granted a 20% discount for health reasons, which would otherwise have seen her jailed for two years.

The pair were found guilty of 40 charges of immigration and identity fraud after a three-week jury trial in March.

Alam had used his brother’s identity to obtain a visitor visa and enter New Zealand, later securing a work permit, residence visa and ultimately New Zealand citizenship and two New Zealand passports.