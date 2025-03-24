The couple were aware that Alam was not using his genuine identity along with other false or misleading information in advancing those applications to Immigration New Zealand.

General manager immigration compliance and investigations Steve Watson said the conviction sent a strong message that providing fraudulent information to Immigration NZ will not be tolerated.

“This kind of offending strikes at the heart of the immigration system, undermining its integrity. We expect applicants to provide honest and complete information to show that they meet the requirements to be granted a visa, or to be allowed to enter New Zealand,” Watson said.

“Anyone who provides false information to Immigration New Zealand will be investigated and held to account for their actions.”

Watson said an investigation of this scale is extremely complex.

“I’m incredibly proud of our dedicated investigations team, who worked across the immigration system to thoroughly investigate this case and eventually bring it before the courts six years later.

“We were able to identify this criminal offending, prevent further offences from being committed and ultimately hold Alam and Shilpi accountable.”

Alam’s real name and date of birth remain unknown, as does why he withheld his true identity.

Alam and Shilpi will be sentenced on May 22, 2025.

Cameron Smith is an Auckland-based journalist with the Herald business team. He joined the Herald in 2015 and has covered business and sports. He reports on topics including retail, small business, the workplace and macroeconomics.