Home / Business

Bangladeshi couple found guilty after 20-year immigration and identity fraud

Cameron Smith
By
Online Business Editor·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

A Bangladeshi couple have been found guilty of 40 charges of immigration and identity fraud spanning 20 years after a ruse using a family member’s identity to get a visa to work here – and eventually citizenship – was uncovered.

Jahangir Alam and Taj Parvin Shilpi were charged following a six-year Immigration New Zealand investigation.

Alam and Shilpi were found guilty on Friday after a 13-day jury trial at the Auckland District Court.

The court heard how Alam used his brother’s identity to obtain a visitor visa and enter New Zealand, later securing a work permit, residence visa and ultimately New Zealand citizenship and two New Zealand passports.

Alam also used this identity to support 14 applications for immigration permits and visas for his wife, Shilpi, and one for his mother.

The couple were aware that Alam was not using his genuine identity along with other false or misleading information in advancing those applications to Immigration New Zealand.

General manager immigration compliance and investigations Steve Watson said the conviction sent a strong message that providing fraudulent information to Immigration NZ will not be tolerated.

“This kind of offending strikes at the heart of the immigration system, undermining its integrity. We expect applicants to provide honest and complete information to show that they meet the requirements to be granted a visa, or to be allowed to enter New Zealand,” Watson said.

“Anyone who provides false information to Immigration New Zealand will be investigated and held to account for their actions.”

Watson said an investigation of this scale is extremely complex.

“I’m incredibly proud of our dedicated investigations team, who worked across the immigration system to thoroughly investigate this case and eventually bring it before the courts six years later.

“We were able to identify this criminal offending, prevent further offences from being committed and ultimately hold Alam and Shilpi accountable.”

Alam’s real name and date of birth remain unknown, as does why he withheld his true identity.

Alam and Shilpi will be sentenced on May 22, 2025.

Cameron Smith is an Auckland-based journalist with the Herald business team. He joined the Herald in 2015 and has covered business and sports. He reports on topics including retail, small business, the workplace and macroeconomics.

