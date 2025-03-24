A Bangladeshi couple have been found guilty of 40 charges of immigration and identity fraud spanning 20 years after a ruse using a family member’s identity to get a visa to work here – and eventually citizenship – was uncovered.
Jahangir Alam and Taj Parvin Shilpi were charged following a six-year Immigration New Zealand investigation.
Alam and Shilpi were found guilty on Friday after a 13-day jury trial at the Auckland District Court.
The court heard how Alam used his brother’s identity to obtain a visitor visa and enter New Zealand, later securing a work permit, residence visa and ultimately New Zealand citizenship and two New Zealand passports.
Alam also used this identity to support 14 applications for immigration permits and visas for his wife, Shilpi, and one for his mother.