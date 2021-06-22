Auckland's ASB Showgrounds goes into liquidation

The ASB Showgrounds in Greenlane, Auckland. Photo / Supplied

By RNZ

Auckland's ASB Showgrounds - one of the country's biggest venues - has gone into liquidation.

The former chair of the showgrounds board, Kim Campbell, said the development followed ongoing disagreements with the landlord, the Cornwall Park Trust.

He said a dispute over rent had exacerbated the pressures caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The showgrounds have been hosting events for more than 160 years.

An event due to take place this weekend, a Collectors Car sale, has been postponed.

The venue had also due to host the Auckland Food Show, Home Show and Baby Show in coming weeks, as well as several concerts in its auditorium, called the Logan Campbell Centre.

The Showgrounds will be closed to the public tomorrow.

In March the Herald reported on the venue's uncertain future as the site struggled to see how it could remain solvent in the face of major event cancellations due to Covid-19.

The only profit for the 8 hectare Cornwall Park showgrounds is from shows, events and concerts.

As of March 2021, the venue had lost four major events, including the Home Show and the Royal Easter Show.

In 2020, 14 major events were cancelled due to the pandemic, plus 11 smaller shows and concerts.