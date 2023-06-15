Regent's seaglider starts off as a boat floating in the water, propelled by electric engines. As it gains speed, it comes foils like an America's Cup boat and its wings generate lift. It flies 10m above the ocean. Photo / Supplied

You could be able to take a “Seaglider” from Auckland to Marsden Point in just 35 minutes by late 2025 or early 2026.

The all-electric Seaglider is part-ferry, part plane, designed to skim 10m above the water.

It will be manufactured by Regent, a US startup whose backers include billionaires Peter Thiel and Mark Cuban.

An NZ startup called Ocean Flyer, owned by Napier businessman Shah Aslam, says it will raise $700 million to bring a fleet of 35 Seagliders to New Zealand.

Overnight, Aslam’s plan edged a step closer as Ocean Flyer signed a memorandum of understanding with Northport and Northland Inc.

The agreement with Northport covers the design and development of the infrastructure needed to operate an Ocean Flyer service from Whangārei.

What will it cost?

Northport is part-owned by the regional council, and part-owned by the Port of Tauranga. Ratepayers and shareholders will be wondering: How much are we on the hook for?

If Auckland’s ferry electrification project is any guide, fast chargers could be one of the big ticket items (Auckland Transport has earmarked $30m for industrial-strength chargers on wharves).

There will be no answer at an MoU ceremony, scheduled for later today.

“It’s too early in the piece to be putting numbers to this. The Ocean Flyer-Northport MoU talks about exploring options around design and development of the infrastructure,” Northport spokesman Peter Heath told the Herald.

“Once these options are developed, weighed and negotiated between the parties – that’s when we’ll be close to being able to talk numbers.”

Ocean Flyer operations manager and Air Force veteran John Hamilton (left) and owner Shah Aslam with the new electric Seaglider aircraft on screen. Photo / Warren Buckland

Aslam, who also owns Air Napier, earlier told the Herald that Ocean Flyer has put deposits down for Regent for 10 of its 100-seater model and fifteen 12-seaters. All will have a human pilot.

A prototype had a successful test flight in the US late last year.

Aslam pitches them as a boon after a natural disaster like a cyclone takes out other travel options.

That $700m?

First, Ocean Flyer must find the funds to buy the seaplanes.

This morning, marketing manager Arsel Aslam told the Herald that was “a work in progress”.

“The signing of this MoU marks a huge step forward in the journey to getting Seagliders airborne from a capital, infrastructure, certification and operations point of view,” Aslam added.

“Asset finance starts kicking in once the Seagliders are ready for delivery, every year from mid-decade.”

