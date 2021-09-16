Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Auckland start-up raises millions for its tech that gives robots a sense of touch

5 minutes to read
Image / Getty Creative

Image / Getty Creative

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

"PowerOn's technology will revolutionise the way society uses robots, shifting from hard machinery in cages to friendly, lifelike companions that work alongside us day-to-day," says chief executive Markus Henke.

"These changes will have an impact

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.