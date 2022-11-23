The Auckland Showgrounds located in Greenlane which has been closed to events since June. 18 October 2022 New Zealand Herald photograph by Dean Purcell.

Advertising was launched this week to find an operator or tenant of Auckland’s showgrounds at Greenlane.

Bayleys is calling for expressions of interest by December 13, saying the 8.21ha site is one of the city’s largest events and exhibitions centres.

Large halls, big outdoor areas, ample car parking and a central location were other factors highlighted.

Last month, the High Court at Auckland ruled against the Cornwall Park Trust Board turning the property into a film studio.

Justice Mary Peters’ October 12 decision said film production could not displace any event, concert, or exhibition on Area B of the showgrounds.

The Cornwall Park Trust Broad contravened legislation in signing a lease with international film studio Xytech that would have given priority to film production over events and public use, it was ruled.

Bayleys highlighted the property’s location in advertising and said there was 22,500sq m available in buildings which are six large event/exhibition halls.

Large outdoor arena space and supporting amenities included seminar rooms and a commercial kitchen.

“The purpose of this expression of interest process is to identify potential tenants or operators for either all or part of the Auckland showgrounds.

“Operators of one-off events may also respond, but will generally be referred to the interim operator to explore opportunities for bookings,” Bayleys said.

Adrianne Young-Cooper, trust board chair, said in the November 22 statement that the park’s legacy was more than a century old.

Murray Reade, board chief executive, said reliable commercial revenue from the showgrounds site was required to assist in meeting the costs of operating Cornwall Park.

Until the middle of last year, Auckland Agricultural Pastoral and Industrial Shows Board operated the showgrounds.

The board went into voluntary liquidation during the middle of last year after being impacted by the pandemic, this month’s statement recalled.

“This resulted in the ownership of the built assets at Auckland showgrounds reverting to the trust board which already owned the showgrounds land,” the statement said.

Images in Bayleys’ advertising showed the buildings, indoor areas, circulation space, dining and entranceway off Greenlane Rd.

The Herald previously reported how the future of many of Auckland’s favourite events was in the balance amid a bidding war over how the showgrounds should operate.

The showgrounds were previously known as ASB Showgrounds, and had been in operation since 1911.

This month’s statement said NZ Exhibition & Events Company was recently appointed as interim operator of the showgrounds to enable events, exhibitions and shows to continue.

After expressions of interest are gathered, the trust board will decide what happens next, the statement said.