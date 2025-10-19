Advertisement
Auckland restaurant Sidart owes former owner almost $1m after going into liquidation

Cameron Smith
Online Business Editor·NZ Herald·
Ponsonby restaurant Sidart closed its doors last week. Photo / Babiche Martens

Award-winning Ponsonby restaurant Sidart owes more than $1 million to creditors and Inland Revenue, according to a first liquidator’s report.

Owner and executive chef Lesley Chandra closed Sidart’s doors last week as the hospitality industry grapples with higher costs and weaker consumer spending over the past few years.

Chandra bought

