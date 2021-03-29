Website of the Year

Auckland real estate agent James Papuni guilty of misconduct, struck off for 18 months

5 minutes to read
The Real Estate Agents Disciplinary Tribunal sentenced James Papuni. Photo / file

Anne Gibson
Property editor, NZ Herald

An Auckland real estate agent involved in attempted property sales with mortgage ramping characteristics has been convicted of misconduct and struck off for 18 months.

James Warren Papuni pleaded guilty to disgraceful conduct under the

