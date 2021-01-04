Auckland property: Would you pay $450 a week to live in this old meat fridge in Clevedon?

Parked up and with a beautiful outlook of the Wairoa River in Clevedon, this converted refrigerated trailer could be yours for just $450 a week.
Converted from a refrigerated truck trailer, the 16m by 7m module shares the property with a wharf and boat ramp.
There doesn't seem to be anything else like the single bedroom, one bathroom, pet-friendly home on the market.
The man advertising the module says it was used to transport frozen meat around the country before it was converted into a home.
"We bought a fleet of them and turned them into tiny houses," he told the Herald.
"We've had a chap doing them and transporting them all around New Zealand."
Plenty of light should stream into the module, which boasts several large and tall windows, however, the curtains don't cover the full length.
There is a sink with two taps, a stovetop, an oven, and a decent amount of storage in the kitchen.
A long living area flows the length of the module and features one of the home's memorable drawcards, a seat tucked away into a nook in the wall.
The rental has been available since July and overlooks neighbouring farmland and the Wairoa River.
It's on North Rd in Clevedon, just a short drive from the town centre.
Ormiston, Flat Bush, Manukau, and the Southern Motorway are all within 15 minutes' drive of the property, the listing says.
A recent survey found that the national median weekly rent was $520 in November - a 4 per cent increase on the same month in 2019.
The Auckland region's median weekly rent hit $575 in November, up 4 per cent when compared to this time last year.
In the Wellington region, the median weekly rent in November was $580, up 6 per cent year-on-year.
The Bay of Plenty also had a stand-out month, with the median weekly rent reaching a new record of $535.