Auckland property: Would you pay $450 a week to live in this old meat fridge in Clevedon?

The exterior of the property in Clevedon. Photo / Trade Me

Parked up and with a beautiful outlook of the Wairoa River in Clevedon, this converted refrigerated trailer could be yours for just $450 a week.

Converted from a refrigerated truck trailer, the 16m by 7m module shares the property with a wharf and boat ramp.

There doesn't seem to be anything else like the single bedroom, one bathroom, pet-friendly home on the market.

The kitchen inside the $450-per-week home. Photo / Trade Me

The man advertising the module says it was used to transport frozen meat around the country before it was converted into a home.

"We bought a fleet of them and turned them into tiny houses," he told the Herald.

"We've had a chap doing them and transporting them all around New Zealand."

The living area of the module. Photo / Trade Me

Plenty of light should stream into the module, which boasts several large and tall windows, however, the curtains don't cover the full length.

There is a sink with two taps, a stovetop, an oven, and a decent amount of storage in the kitchen.

The property overlooks neighbouring farmland and the river. Photo / Trade Me

A long living area flows the length of the module and features one of the home's memorable drawcards, a seat tucked away into a nook in the wall.

The rental has been available since July and overlooks neighbouring farmland and the Wairoa River.

It's on North Rd in Clevedon, just a short drive from the town centre.

Ormiston, Flat Bush, Manukau, and the Southern Motorway are all within 15 minutes' drive of the property, the listing says.

A recent survey found that the national median weekly rent was $520 in November - a 4 per cent increase on the same month in 2019.

The Auckland region's median weekly rent hit $575 in November, up 4 per cent when compared to this time last year.

In the Wellington region, the median weekly rent in November was $580, up 6 per cent year-on-year.

The Bay of Plenty also had a stand-out month, with the median weekly rent reaching a new record of $535.