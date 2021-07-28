Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Auckland port automation saga: Now March next year - maybe

4 minutes to read
The controversial container terminal automation could be completed a year behind schedule. Photo / NZME

The controversial container terminal automation could be completed a year behind schedule. Photo / NZME

By:

Herald business writer

Ports of Auckland's controversial container terminal automation will not now be completed until late March next year - more than a year after promised rollout dates, and even then, it's not a firm commitment.

An

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.