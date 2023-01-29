El Greco restaurant cleans up after the devastating floods in Auckland. Video / Brett Phibbs

El Greco restaurant cleans up after the devastating floods in Auckland. Video / Brett Phibbs

Insurers swamped with claims after Friday’s deadly floods have taken on extra staff, even flying in assessors from overseas to handle the work.

At least 4,000 claims were lodged with just two insurance companies by early afternoon on Sunday.

And pre-existing supply chain issues related to the Covid pandemic mean it could take many months to settle claims and repair homes.

Tower Insurance said in less than 48 hours after the floods struck, it had received more than 1,000 claims.

The vast majority of claims were in Auckland for flood damage to people’s homes, followed by damage to contents and vehicles.

The deluge has killed four people and left countless cars written off and thousands of homes damaged across the country’s biggest city.

Landslips and road closures have afflicted other areas across the upper North Island.

“It’s too soon to estimate event costs but the damage is heartbreaking, the losses we are seeing are substantial,” Tower chief claims officer Steve Wilson said.

“Around half of our house insurance claims are for four or more rooms affected.”

To help with high claims volumes, the insurer increased staff numbers on phone lines and online claims lodgement teams, calling in staff from Fiji to help out.

Additional assessors began arriving in Auckland on Saturday, with more set to fly in from the South Island and Australia.

“To date, Tower has sent over 230,000 texts and 88,000 emails to customers in affected areas to check-in and provide insurance advice,” Wilson added.

He said assessors on the ground were prioritising repairs, with builders and restorers already booked to start works where safely able.

“It’s all hands on deck, but it’s not over yet. We are keeping a close eye on the situation throughout the country. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by heavy rain.”

Tower said it was urging people to prepare for more wild weather in regions including Northland, Auckland, the Coromandel, Waikato, Waitomo, and Mt Taranaki.

He urged people to ensure gutters and drains were clear of leaves and debris, and check roofs for obvious signs of damage, especially tiles and flashings.

The insurer advised people to cut down loose tree branches and make sure fences were in good condition.

A slip at Judges Bay on Auckland's waterfront in the aftermath of storms and heavy rain. Photo / Alex Burton

Wilson said now was a good time to pack and prepare a getaway kit, including clothes, medication and copies of important documents.

Suncorp’s Vero and AA Insurance have already received at least 3000 claims from the storm.

“The claims are across consumer, business, motor and corporate and the rate of claims lodgements is increasing sharply,” Suncorp NZ chief executive Jimmy Higgins said.

“Since Friday evening, Vero has had teams on the ground to assist those most impacted and to prioritise the needs of those most vulnerable and in need of safe, dry accommodation,” Higgins added.

Vero had also called on dozens of Australian staff, possibly up to 100, to help with New Zealand claims.

At El Greco restaurant on the North Shore, volunteers and staff help with the clean-up after the record rainfall in Auckland. Photo / Brett Phibbs

“I was out yesterday talking to customers,” Higgins said. “There’s a lot of vulnerability out there, people doing their best to push on and be resilient.

“I met with people who were in gumboots, mucking silt out of their homes – and I want people to know that we can help with this, especially for the elderly and those finding it hard to cope.”

He said the January 27 storm would be one of the hardest-hitting weather events in New Zealand history and claims would be significant.

“It will take many months for homes to be repaired and claims to be settled,” he added.

“Supply chain disruption hasn’t really eased since the pandemic, but we will work closely with all of our customers and keep them informed along the way.”

Higgins said the timing of the storm was especially bad.

“The biggest impact will be felt by families already under pressure from the rising cost of living, and of course, the added stress of getting the kids back to school next week.”