Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Auckland farmer loses sentence appeal for misrepresenting 3 million caged eggs as free range

4 minutes to read

More than 3 million caged eggs were misrepresented as free range. Photo / File

Sam Hurley
By:

New Zealand Herald business journalist

A West Auckland chicken farmer has lost an appeal against his home detention after misrepresenting millions of caged eggs as free range.

Xue (Frank) Chen was sentenced to a year of home detention after pleading

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.