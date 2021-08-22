Auckland Council appoints Jan Dawson to city port board

Jan Dawson has been appointed to the Ports of Auckland board. Photo / NZME

Experienced director Jan Dawson has been appointed to the Ports of Auckland board.

Dawson is deputy chair of Air New Zealand, chair of Westpac NZ and a director of Meridian Energy and AIG Insurance NZ.

Port owner Auckland Council said Dawson's experience and skills would be invaluable to the port as it dealt with the impacts of pandemic and its effects on global shipping.

"Jan will also play an important role in the ongoing implementation of the recommendations of the independent health and safety review, which will help to make the port safer for its employees. I look forward to working with her," said Auckland mayor Phil Goff.

Dawson's terms on the boards of Westpac NZ and Air New Zealand ends in October.

Dawson is on the council for the University of Auckland and the capital investment committee of the Ministry of Health. She chairs the audit committee and risk and remuneration committees for a number of the entities she serves on.

She was chair and chief executive for KPMG New Zealand for five years until 2011, following a career spanning 30 years specialising in audit and accounting services in the UK, Canada and New Zealand.

Previous board appointments include Beca Limited and Goodman Fielder Ltd.

Current port chair Bill Osborne is to step down at end of September.