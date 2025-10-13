Advertisement
Auckland animation company Anim Studio put into liquidation with $1.7m tax debt

Cameron Smith
Online Business Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Auckland animation studio Mukpuddy, which is behind the show Badjelly (pictured), has put one of its subsidiary firms into liquidation.

The Auckland animation studio behind dozens of Kiwi television titles, including Badjelly, has put one of its subsidiary film production businesses into liquidation.

Mukpuddy confirmed that its subsidiary company, Anim Studio Ltd, had been wound up through a voluntary liquidation.

In a statement, Mukpuddy said: “Anim Studios Limited was set

