Auckland animation studio Mukpuddy, which is behind the show Badjelly (pictured), has put one of its subsidiary firms into liquidation.
Mukpuddy confirmed that its subsidiary company, Anim Studio Ltd, had been wound up through a voluntary liquidation.
In a statement, Mukpuddy said: “Anim Studios Limited was setup to service a range of animation projects.
“Unfortunately, due to cash flow issues related to the impact of Covid in 2020, market contraction, and other unforeseen issues, the directors of Mukpuddy Ltd have determined a voluntary liquidation is the best option for this subsidiary.”
Mukpuddy said no employees were impacted by the move and that there were no outstanding or affected projects related to Anim Studio.
