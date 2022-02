Passengers wearing face masks arrive at Auckland Airport during the brief transtasman bubble last year. Photo / Getty Images

Auckland International Airport, which has just reported its third consecutive half-year underlying loss, says it is preparing for travel to resume after months of Covid-induced border closures.

The company announced this morning an underlying loss after tax of $11.5 million for the six months to December 31, worse than the $10.5m reported for the same period a year ago.