Passengers wearing face masks arrive at Auckland Airport during the brief transtasman bubble last year. Photo / Getty Images

Auckland International Airport, which has just reported its third consecutive half-year underlying loss, says it is preparing for travel to resume after months of Covid-induced border closures.

The company announced this morning an underlying loss after tax of $11.5 million for the six months to December 31, worse than the $10.5m reported for the same period a year ago.

Revenue for the six months fell by 4 per cent to $126m and its operating profit (ebitdafi) dropped by 31 per cent to $60m.

Statutory net profit jumped 274 per cent to $109m, bolstered by the $132 million non-cash investment property valuation uplift.

No dividend was declared.

In its earnings outlook for the full year to June 30, the airport said it expects to report a net loss of between $25m and $50m.

New chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui, who started in the role earlier this month, said while Auckland Airport continued to operate in a challenging environment with continued border restrictions, the company was looking beyond the near-term volatility to its long-term recovery.

"The team at Auckland Airport has been doing it tough for two years now, navigating through the ever-changing environment created by Covid-19. While the recovery pathway remains uncertain, there is demand for travel and people want to fly as soon as they are able.

"Our goal is to emerge from this crisis match-fit for the restart. For us that means continuing our strategy of careful cost management while making good choices about the infrastructure works that we progress now, such as roading and airfield projects and enabling works for future aeronautical infrastructure projects."

Under the heading "aviation recovery" the airport noted the New Zealand border will reopen on Monday to vaccinated New Zealanders arriving from Australia, with a further reopening to vaccinated New Zealanders located in other parts of the world from March 13, 2022.

"As we look to the rest of the year, we expect international travel numbers to remain low with overseas experience showing the self-isolation requirements for vaccinated travellers seriously denting demand. We continue to work with airlines to ensure this doesn't negatively impact Auckland Airport's future international network connections," Hurihanganui said.

The company's property business continued to grow strongly in the six months, with occupancy remaining at 98.5 per cent and a solid development pipeline from both new and existing tenants.

Design work and pre-development planning is well underway for the airport's 100-store fashion outlet centre to be built on the northeastern edge of the airport precinct, with enabling works to begin shortly.

"We've continued to field strong interest from tenants including several major international brands, reinforcing for us that there is substantial demand from customers for a development of this nature in New Zealand," Hurihanganui said.

Auckland International Airport CEO Carrie Hurihanganui. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Outlook and banking covenants

Auckland Airport provided guidance for the full year, despite ongoing uncertainty around the recovery of both domestic and international travel, saying it expects an underlying loss after tax of between $25m and $50m.

"We are also reconfirming capital expenditure guidance for the 2022 financial year of between $250m and $300m as we continue to take a measured approach to capital expenditure due to the current trading environment.

"Given the domestic travel restrictions in place for much of the first six months of the year and the later than expected reopening of international travel, we have also reached agreement with our banks to lower the new EBITDA-based interest coverage covenants agreed in August last year for the measurement periods between June 2022 and June 2024. Auckland Airport thanks its lenders for their ongoing support," Hurihanganui said.

