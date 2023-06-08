Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Attractive rates offered by ‘bank alternative’ don’t come risk-free - Andrew Barnes

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
5 mins to read
Derek Handley believes aspiring first home buyers often don't maximise investment opportunities to grow their savings. Photo / Dean Purcell

Derek Handley believes aspiring first home buyers often don't maximise investment opportunities to grow their savings. Photo / Dean Purcell

Perpetual Guardian founder Andrew Barnes cautions a new investment offering, targeting those saving for a first home, isn’t risk-free.

Entrepreneur Derek Handley has just launched Aera – a financial services platform pitched as

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business