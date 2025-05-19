At least two private equity firms circling Spark: Report

Spark's share price has fallen sharply over the last year. Photo / Chris Keall

At least two private equity firms are “going over” Spark as they “ponder a buyout proposal,” according to a report in The Australian‘s Dataroom market gossip column.

“We don’t comment on rumour or speculation,” a Spark spokeswoman told the Herald.

The telco’s share price has spiralled to a series of 10-year lows over the past 12 months but Morningstar and Craigs Investment Partners analysts are among those who think the stock has been oversold.

Shares closed on Monday at $2.19 for a market cap of $4.08 billion. The stock is down 48.4% over the past year.