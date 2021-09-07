At last! Prices finally rebound in Global Dairy Trade auction

Prices in the latest Global Dairy Trade auction have finally rebounded, recording a 4.0 per cent lift across the board in last night's event.

As the largest increase in six months, since a surprise 15 per cent spike on March 2, it will be very welcome news for farmers.

Whole milk powder - which has the biggest influence on Fonterra's farmgate milk price - rose 3.3 per cent to an average US$3691/MT, following a 1.5 per cent decline at the previous auction.

Meanwhile skim milk powder - Fonterra's second biggest reference product - rocketed up 7.3 per cent to an average US$3274/MT, a further gain from the 1.1 per cent lift last auction.

Butter firmed 3.7 per cent per cent to an average US$4948/MT, while cheddar followed close behind - up 3.6 per cent with an average US$4328/MT.

Anhydrous Milk Fat rose 3.1 per cent to an average US$5970/MT, and lactose climbed 6.4 per cent to an average US$1167/MT.

Butter Milk Powder rounded off a full sweep of positive results, up 3.0 per cent to an average US$3287/MT.

Sweet Whey Powder was not offered at this event.

The volume of product traded lifted from the previous event's total of 22,543 MT to 25,093 MT of product, sold to 114 successful bidders.