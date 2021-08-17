Prices lift in Global Dairy Trade auction

Photo / File

Kiwi dairy farmers awoke to a small ray of light amidst the beginnings of a new Level 4 lockdown, as prices rose in the latest Global Dairy Trade auction, breaking a run of eight consecutive declines.

Across the board, the index lifted 0.3 per cent overall.

However, whole milk powder - which has the biggest influence on Fonterra's farmgate milk price - fell 1.5 per cent to an average US$3552 (NZ$5040) a tonne, following a 3.8 per cent decline at the previous auction.

Meanwhile skim milk powder - Fonterra's second biggest reference product - rallied 1.1 per cent to an average US$3052, a further gain from the 1.5 per cent lift last auction.

Butter gained 4.0 per cent to an average US$4711/MT, while cheddar was up 2.8 per cent with an average US$4184/MT.

Anhydrous Milk Fat rose 1.5 per cent to an average US$5791/MT, and lactose, which was down 3.1 per cent to an average US$1094/MT at the last auction, moved 0.0 per cent to an average US$1097/MT.

Butter Milk Powder and Sweet Whey Powder were not offered at this event.

The volume of product traded dropped from the previous event's total of 24,084 MT, to 22,543 MT of product sold to 180 successful bidders.