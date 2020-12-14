Website of the Year

Business

ASB's attempt to syndicate Yealands loans failed, Marlborough Lines reveals

3 minutes to read

In 2019 ASB unsuccessfully attempted to syndicate its debt to Yealands Wine Group, the Marlborough wine company's owners revealed this week. Photo / supplied

Hamish Rutherford
By:

Wellington Business Editor

Yealands Wine Group sold off a chunk of its vineyards to the Super Fund after an attempt to syndicate loans held by ASB failed.

At the start of December, Yealands announced that it was selling

