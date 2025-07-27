Advertisement
As Kiwis battle rising electricity bills, campaigners call for change – Power to the People, part 1

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
13 mins to read

Liz, a solo mum in Māngere East, got into arrears with Contact Energy, leading to a power cut and reconnection fee. Video / Carson Bluck

More than 100,000 New Zealanders can’t keep warm in their homes over winter as they struggle to afford heating and pay their power bills. In the first of a four-part series on energy hardship, Raphael Franks examines the scale of the problem and asks electricity companies what they are doing

