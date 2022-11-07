Arsenal of guns and grenades in raid reportedly on Kiwi expat’s house in Thailand

A beach club in the city of Phuket, Thailand. Photo / Supplied

A New Zealand expat in Thailand has reportedly been arrested and accused of taking part in a gun-trading business.

An arsenal of guns, grenades and firearm components were allegedly seized at a Phuket property and Gareth A. Davies was arrested.

Thailand Posts said the stash included seven long-barreled firearms, including AK and M16 models, 19 short-barreled firearms, 11 explosives, and “a large number” of ammunition of various sizes, in addition to weapons modification equipment.

Davies was described as a 63-year-old widower who used a wheelchair and a former engineer who once worked in the country’s south.

The Thai media outlet said custom-made gun components were also seized, as were suppressors (commonly known as silencers).

It was not immediately clear if New Zealand diplomats were aware of the incident or providing support to Davies. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has been contacted.

The Herald has also approached Royal Thai Police for comment.

Region 8 Police told the Phuket Express that Davies was arrested at a house in Soi Bae Hua in the Kathu district on Monday.

“Seized from him inside the house were seven rifles including an AK and M16, 19 handguns, 11 grenades, and many bullets,” the Express added.

“He was taken to the Kathu Police Station to face charges of illegal possession of firearms, grenades, and ammunition. His plea to the charges was not immediately made,” the Express added.

Immigration officers told the Phuket Express Davies had legally lived in Thailand for 23 years and his wife died five years ago.

Davies reportedly had work-related injuries causing disability and the media said he had no family or relatives in Thailand.

He previously worked on drilling barges offshore and retired at the age of 55, the Express added.