Apple has revealed a new suite of features, which it announced at its Worldwide Developers Conference at Apple Park in Cupertino today.

Among the big reveals was a new MacBook Air model and a new iOS 16 operating system that finally sees the tech company implement some of its most highly-anticipated features.

In response to the announcements, Apple shares were up 0.2 per cent at $145.66 (USD) on Tuesday.

iOS 16 finally launches 'edit,' 'undo' buttons

In what might be one of Apple's most highly-requested changes, Apple unveiled a new feature on Tuesday (AEST) that will allow iPhone users to edit and un-send regrettable iMessages.

In the moments after an iMessage is sent, users will be able to click either the "edit" or "undo send" buttons to modify their messages.

The features will be made available with the new version of its iOS. Apple has yet to announce the release date for the new operating system, which will be called iOS 16.

Craig Federighi, an Apple executive, said the "edit" and "undo send" buttons were one of the "most requested features to Messages."

Apple also unveiled an overhaul of the iPhone lockscreen during the conference. Users will now be able to create their own lockscreens with custom fonts and add widgets for everything from the weather to NBA game scores.

Notifications will now "roll in" through a compact bar at the bottom of the lockscreen rather than dominating the entire display, Apple said.

In a press release, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, Craig Federighi said the new iOS 16 operating system would completely change how people experienced the iPhone.

"We have re-imagined how the Lock Screen looks and works with exciting new features that make it more personal and helpful, introduced iCloud Shared Photo Library for families, streamlined communication through new capabilities in Messages and Mail, and harnessed enhanced intelligence with updates to Live Text and Visual Look Up," he said.

Supercharged MacBook Air

Apple will also be rolling out a completely redesigned MacBook Air, which will be powered by the M2 chip. The laptop has been thinned down, and features a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, four-speaker sound system, up to 18 hours of battery life and MagSafe charging.

The new iteration of the 13-inch MacBook Air will also be available in four different finishes: silver, space grey, midnight and starlight, and prices start at $1899.

The updated 13-inch MacBook Pro will also receive the M2 upgrade. Dubbed as the world's second best-selling laptop, it comes with 24GB of unified memory, ProRes acceleration and up to 20 hours of battery life.

The faster 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU will also make working with RAW images in apps like Affinity Photo nearly 40 per cent faster than the previous generation8, and up to 3.4 times faster for users who are upgrading from a model without Apple silicon.

Prices for the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 start at $1999.

Apple Pay Later

Apple also announced new privacy features as well as new upgrades to Apple Pay, including an "Apple Pay Later" system that will break up purchases into several interest-free payments.

The feature will compete with similar offerings from "buy now pay later" companies like Klarna, Affirm and Afterpay.