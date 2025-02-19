Apple confirms low-cost, souped-up iPhone 16e: NZ pricing and availability

Apple's iPhone 16e.

The rumours were true. The “newest member of the family” teased by Apple chief executive Tim Cook last week was indeed a major makeover of the entry-level iPhone line, formerly known as “SE”.

The iPhone 16e, unveiled this morning, has a 6.1-inch display (the last SE was a “thumbable” 4.7-inches) and gets Apple’s A18 silicon – the chip featured in the full-blood iPhone 16. That means the 16e has the grunt for Apple Intelligence.

The single camera on the rear of the 16e’s glass and aluminium case is bumped up to 48 megapixels, with up to 2X optical zoom.

As expected, the SE’s physical home button has disappeared and Face ID is added.

Apple says battery life with video playback is a chunky 26 hours, or more than twice the SE (the iPhone 16 is 27 hours, the 16 Pro offers up to 33 hours). The 16e includes the firm’s first inhouse-designed 5G modem, which it says has yielded big efficiency gains.