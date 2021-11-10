Apec Voices of the Future: Jacinda Ardern receives declaration

Sophie Handford is one of four influential young Kiwis chosen to represent New Zealand at APEC Voices of the Future. Photo / Supplied

Four influential young Kiwis chosen to represent New Zealand at APEC Voices of the Future are presenting a declaration outlining the delegates' vision to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this evening.

The annual youth event brings together 18 to 24-year-olds from across the APEC region to discuss the big issues facing the world and have their voices heard.

This year's Voices summit is being held virtually during APEC Leaders' Week and is focusing on four key themes: international co-operation to combat Covid-19, the digital future, a greener future, and a future for all.

The four New Zealanders are: Sophie Handford from the Kāpiti Coast, Lit Wei Chin from Birkenhead on Auckland's North Shore, Jess Jenkins from Titahi Bay in Porirua and Shisla Macleod from Mt Albert in Auckland, now living in Wellington.

The delegates were split into groups to look at one of the four key themes with the New Zealand delegates looking at a "future for all".

"We will be focusing on a future for all which enables us to use our diverse strengths to feed into that," Handford told the Herald in October.

"We will have online drafting sessions from October 13-22 before compiling a youth declaration which we will then present to this year's chair, Jacinda Ardern.

"It's not a very extensive document but it's a few pages which give a sense of what youth from across all boundaries are thinking in 2021."

The Voices summit is organised by APEC Voices New Zealand and Auckland University of Technology, with support from APEC New Zealand and APEC Voices Secretariat.

The New Zealand representatives

Lit Wei Chin, 24, is a climate change and sustainability executive for Auckland Unlimited.

With a BSc (Hons) in geography from the University of Auckland, Lit Wei said, "Young people should have a voice at the table...the world is suffering from the effects of climate change.

"We have the opportunity to make it right and recover from the Covid-19 crisis by working together to transition our economies to a greener and more digital future for all."

Jess Jenkins, 18, of Ngati Kahungunu ki Wairarapa, is the winner of last year's Race Unity Speech Awards and is now the national co-ordinator at Race Unity Aotearoa.

After leaving Tawa College last year Jess was accepted into Harvard University but has put those plans on hold for a year due to Covid-19.

An advocate for inclusivity and diversity, Jess said she wants a future where "economies can thrive alongside and not in spite of each other, a place where the success of one is not dependent on the downfall of others, where we stand in harmony with our planet.

"When we work together, adapt and create, our economics may flourish."

Shisla Macleod, 22, is a graduate policy analyst in trade at the New Zealand Customs Service in Wellington.

She studied at the University of Auckland, graduating with a BCom in economics and international business.

Her family moved to her mother's home country of Brazil when she was a baby, returning to Aotearoa 12 years later.

Sustainability and equitable opportunities are her particular interests.

"The opportunity to represent young people and have our voices heard by influential decision-makers is incredibly important, and APEC, as an incubator of ideas, is the perfect forum to discuss our ideas."

Sophie Handford, 20, is the former head girl at Kāpiti College and was the co-ordinator of the School Strike 4 Climate NZ in 2019.

She is a councillor for the Kāpiti Coast District Council while working as MP support to Ōtaki MP Terisa Ngobi.