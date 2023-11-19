Damien O'Connor. Photo / RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

Outgoing Trade Minister Damien O’Connor drew on his family’s historic Irish roots to make a direct pitch to US President Joe Biden asking him to lean in and help bring the target="_blank">Middle East conflict to an end.

”You and I share the same Irish roots, " O’Connor is reported to have told Biden during the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation (Apec) leaders’ retreat. “We’re both of Irish origin. Our ancestors left Ireland to escape poverty in search of prosperity and in search of peace.”

O’Connor told the Herald he had emphasised the importance of peace to ensure prosperity. “It has worked in the Asia-Pacific region, and we were asking for that peace to occur in the Ukraine and the Middle East as soon as possible.”

O’Connor’s pitch, which came as he presented New Zealand’s views to Asia-Pacific political leaders, was said to have piqued the US president’s interest.

”I think it was appreciated by many in the room,” he said.

“But obviously, people also understand it is a challenging area but we have to keep advocating for the right thing for people in the Middle East.

”I asked that we all work towards ending the conflict now.”

The ministerial warrant for the outgoing Labour Trade Minister, which was extended so that he could represent New Zealand at the various Apec meetings, also enabled him to take part in the high-powered political leaders’ meeting in the absence of a sworn-in New Zealand Prime Minister.

He said he was “hugely honoured and humbled” by the company. But it was important New Zealand was represented and “we made some points, that we continue to be alongside others of like-minded views and alongside trading partners that are really critical to our future”.

The leaders from 21 Apec countries, which included China’s Xi Jinping, reaffirmed their determination to deliver a free, open and transparent trade and investment environment in a declaration released after the end of their summit.

But they failed to reach a consensus on what steps should happen next to resolve the Ukraine-Russia and Israel-Hamas conflicts. A separate chairman’s statement acknowledged the differing views.

A senior Biden official said with Russia and China present, it was not easy to reach a consensus on those issues at Apec.

For his part, O’Connor said New Zealand had been calling for an end to the Ukraine conflict for some time. In respect of the Middle East, he said most people understand that conflict will achieve nothing, and until it ends, there is no ability to sit down and work on the long-term solution, which is a two-state solution that respects the rights of everyone in the Middle East.

“Clearly, what is happening to innocent civilians is atrocious and outrageous.”

A four-hour bilateral meeting between Biden and Xi which took place ahead of the Apec leaders’ meeting was welcomed by leaders, O’Connor said. “Everyone in the room was pleased to see there has been some dialogue ... What [is] good for that relationship is good for the whole world.”

There was a general understanding the progress that has been made will continue.

Biden said the leaders worked together to find ways to build on inclusive, resilient and sustained economies for the Asia-Pacific region.

For his part, Xi highlighted the role of innovation in growth. Free trade should not be weaponised or politicised, he said, capping his trip to the United States.

Apec is a regional economic forum of 21 countries and territories in the Asia-Pacific region.