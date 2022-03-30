Voyager 2021 media awards
BusinessUpdated

ANZ Business Outlook: Confidence rebounds, inflation pressure 'off the chart'

Residential construction sector losing confidence as costs rise. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Liam Dann
By
Liam Dann

Business Editor at Large

Business confidence rebounded in March, although inflation pressure is continuing to build, according to the latest ANZ Business Outlook survey.

The March survey "saw most activity indicators bounce back a little, perhaps as the worst

