Another drop in prices at Global Dairy Trade Auction

Photo / File

Prices eased again at the second Global Dairy Trade auction for the new season, with a 1.3 per cent drop from the previous event.

Whole milk powder - which has the biggest influence on Fonterra's farmgate milk price - was also down 1.8 per cent to an average US$3997/MT, while skim milk powder - Fonterra's second biggest reference product - dropped 1.7 per cent to an average US $3356/MT.

Butter softened 1.7 per cent to an average US$4612/MT, while cheddar rose 0.2 per cent to an average US$4328/MT.

Butter milk powder was not offered at this event.

Anhydrous milk fat rose 0.6 per cent to an average US$5687/MT, while lactose was up 0.4 per cent to an average US$1240/MT.

A total of 21,522 MT of product was sold to 160 successful bidders.

Fonterra started the 2021/22 season with a rise in the range from $7.30-$7.90 per kg to $7.25-$8.75.

The midpoint of the range, off which farmers are paid, also rose from $7.60 per kg to $8 per kg.