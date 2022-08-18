The SFO has accused four property investors of deceiving banks to the tune of $8.7m

A second person charged with fraudulently obtaining millions of dollars in home loans has pleaded guilty, the Serious Fraud Office says.

Sian Grant pleaded guilty in the Auckland District Court today to five charges of obtaining or attempting to obtain by deception bank loans of approximately $2.7 million.

She will reappear for sentencing on October 12.

The SFO has accused four property investors of deceiving banks to the tune of $8.7m in total. Last month Viki Cotter entered a guilty plea.

The remaining defendants, Bryan Martin and Joshua Grant, are next due to appear in court for trial on August 29.

The SFO has charged Martin with 10 counts of obtaining by deception and four charges of attempted obtaining by deception.

Joshua Grant, represented by top defence lawyer Paul Wicks QC, faces four charges of obtaining by deception and one charge of attempted obtaining by deception.

Prominent Auckland criminal barrister Annabel Maxwell-Scott is prosecuting the case for the SFO.