Auckland innovator Andrew Hill worked on developing the Sea-Doo FishPro range. He has spent years inventing devices to enhance the sport of ski fishing for personal watercraft users. Photo / Supplied

Auckland innovator Andrew Hill worked on developing the Sea-Doo FishPro range. He has spent years inventing devices to enhance the sport of ski fishing for personal watercraft users. Photo / Supplied

Long-haul travel and the ancient art of persuasion were critical when a Canadian company tried getting an innovative Kiwi fisherman on board.

Adventure fisherman Andrew Hill spent years on personal waterfcraft (PWC) projects, often in his garage and even while staring down major health challenges.

The east Auckland inventor’s efforts at improving the ski fishing experience caught the attention of Canadian company Sea-Doo.

Auckland innovator Andrew Hill worked on developing the Sea-Doo FishPro range. He has spent years inventing devices to enhance the sport of ski fishing for personal watercraft users. Photo / Supplied

The company is a division of Quebec-based Bombardier Recreational Products, named after snowmobile inventor Joseph-Armand Bombardier. It competes with rivals including jet ski producer Kawasaki.

Hill’s now a Sea-Doo brand ambassador, about five years after company bosses turned up on his doorstep.

“They kept on showing interest,” Hill said. “I got a call from Sea-Doo NZ and they said: We have got the lead engineer and global product manager from Canada and they want to see you today.”

The phone call was a surprise, but he took the Canadians onto the water, where for a long time he’d been catching snapper and kingfish.

“They were straight-up with me. They came out fishing with me in the Hauraki Gulf. The day they went out with me, it was very ugly. Not my ideal day on the water.”

But if he was worried about the weather in his backyard giving the visitors a bad impression, he could relax.

Andrew Hill got a visit from Canadian executives curious about his homegrown design skills and fishing knowledge. Photo / Supplied

“It was a blast. They said: If it was that good on a crappy day, I’d love to know how good it is on a nice day.”

Later, Sea-Doo flew Hill to Canada and showed him a prototype the company was working on.

Hill rebuffed some of the company’s early suggestions but eventually the Aucklander and Canadians worked together to develop the Sea-Doo FishPro range, which the company called the first and only fishing PWC on the market.

Long before he teamed up with Sea-Doo, Hill was tinkering after going out on the water and contemplating a better fishing experience.

“My fishing started so early in life that I can’t even remember how early in life.”

He remembered thinking: “I need to come up with a fishing kit that goes on the back.”

Devising ways to kit out PWCs for ski fishing, Hill invented the Ultimate Rod Holder, which Sea-Doo said revolutionised the sector.

Hill also started a PWC tournament and said Sea-Doo approached him because as a manufacturer they saw potential in his practical experience and ideas.

But with hereditary heart disease, Hill had to contend with multiple operations and a double bypass.

Hill says he gets a big kick now from sharing the joys of adventure fishing. Photo / Supplied

Laid up in hospital once for weeks, he wondered if he’d ever get a chance to fish or invent again.

“You just never know when your last day’s there.”

Now, he said the sport was more popular than ever, and he loved sharing the thrill and knowledge of a day out ski fishing.

He said a Sea-Doo trip from Bucklands Beach to Channel Island at the top of the Coromandel only took 50 minutes.

The FishPro model had lift-up handlebars about a third of the way back from the nose of the ski.

Hill said the model provided a lot of storage and a smart system on the rear deck had a fishfinder attached already.

The company’s Trophy 170 model had a 70l fuel capacity and 170 hp engine.

Hill said ski fishing was increasingly accessible.

“It’s not like you need a massive vehicle to get in the sport.”

Hill said his dice with life-threatening illness made him mindful of his legacy and the value of giving people new experiences.

“It’s changed their whole lifestyle. They’ve made new friends. It’s pretty special to see.”