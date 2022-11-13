Dr Andrew Couch says ditching fringe benefit tax on public transport and any shared mobility mode is one of several ways we could quickly play our part in keeping emissions down. Photo / AP, Peter Dejong

Dr Andrew Couch says ditching fringe benefit tax on public transport and any shared mobility mode is one of several ways we could quickly play our part in keeping emissions down. Photo / AP, Peter Dejong





OPINION:

The convening of the 27th United Nations Framework Conference on Climate Change, known as COP27, in Sharm El-Sheikh seems as always to be shrouded by disappointment – not enough done, too late and too few are keeping to their targets.

It is my experience that the media errs on the side of reporting the negative, bad news sells, but in this case the press is doing a great job of keeping the pressure on.

COP27 is about delivering on the promises of COP26 where there was a consensus agreement on limiting global temperature increases to 1.5 degrees Celsius – by cutting emissions by 45 per cent by 2030 and net zero by 2050.

The first part of the conference is where world leaders gather to make new promises and set targets, or reiterate their previous pledges.

The focus this year is on what financial support developed countries can give to repair climate change damage in developing countries, and assisting these countries to reduce emissions, especially reducing coal mining.

Later in the conference the sessions and workshops are focused on implementation. The transport sessions are on Thursday, the COP27 Solutions Day.

Most of the action will be setting targets and objectives for countries in targets for transport as the leading contributor to global emissions and providing the framework for change.

How does Auckland look in the run up to the transport session next week and what could we do in New Zealand to assist the global effort?

Auckland Council has its framework for Greenhouse Gas Emissions laid out in its Transport Emissions Reduction Plan (TERP) that stipulates a 64 per cent reduction in CO2e from transport by 2030, and onwards from there to carbon zero by 2050.

And New Zealand is an early adopter of the Taskforce for Climate-Related Directives (TFCD) for our top 200 companies – with some early work by forward-thinking companies like Vector reporting Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions. In summary, New Zealand looks good at a high level.

Just like at COP27, although promises are made, delivery has fallen short.

Despite the good intentions of TERP, our own Auckland transport emissions are likely to way off track this year.

Public transport patronage is flagging at half pre-Covid levels. A failure of the car parking strategy, recent announcements of rail closures and cancellations of Auckland bus services mean mode shift to private car travel will most likely increase in the short-term– meaning transport emissions will move upwards.

And with half-price public transport fares, we have no prospect of any reinvestment back into new public transport.

We are going backwards with the status quo. But does this need to stay this way? No.

What could New Zealand do in one week to at least turn things around by the end of COP27 conference?

We could accelerate legislation to abolish Fringe Benefit Tax (FBT) on public transport and any shared mobility mode – to allow any shared mobility mode, bus, train, carpool or ridesharing public transport to be a tax-free benefit.

Any transport mode with 3 riders is likely to make a contribution to lowering emissions, a simple rule that is easy to implement.

The proposed legislation is there, the consultation has taken place and the final bill just needs to be tidied up to allow transmission through both the FBT and PAYE mechanisms. I would pick our ultra-efficient Inland Revenue advisers could polish up their advice for a bill to be passed in no time.

We could axe half-price public transport, not for zero fares that would bust local councils and lead to further public transport decline – no, reinstate full fares but with a committed plan to improve public transport so that the public could buy into these raised fares.

We could ensure car parks are legislated to require car-pooling and ridesharing spaces, and on-street parking targeted for these modes, again anything with three or more riders.

The recently-repealed Auckland Transport car parking strategy showed us that any lack of consultation tends not to go well. What could be announced next week is the consultation with the objective of solving the car parking problem - in favour of better public transport.

The new mayor has asked for better local collaboration on this, so what are we waiting for? Turn around the perceived failed car parking strategy in favour of something better. Then this will be seen for what it really is – Auckland Transport giving it a go and not giving up.

We could activate the workforce to make bus driving attractive as a career option – raising driver salaries is not the answer.

We could invest in gig economy solutions to targeted groups of part-time workers such as students and young workers who desire lifestyle over salary.

Female drivers are poorly represented in the bus driver industry despite the statistics that show women are more careful drivers.

It is my experience that once an industry is perceived to be in growth mode, young workers in particular will come forward. Besides, there should be huge job satisfaction in being part of a winning strategy – that paves the wave to a cleaner Auckland, New Zealand, and planet.

I am not saying these are all the answers. They are examples of things that could be attended to in the short-term that have a shot of working.

These points just reverse certain policies and deal with pressing industry issues: Turning things that are not working into something that has a chance of reducing carbon emissions, and deal with long-term issues.

Trying things out in an atmosphere that allows risk-taking is key as well, as having the machinery of government so that the wheels spin faster.

It is climate emergency so act as such.

New Zealand has a history of following international role models. But this contrasts with the natural advantages that we have to take the leadership.

With our endowment of 80 per cent enewable energy, a track record of nimbleness during Covid and a fantastic image on the international stage, we are playing to our strengths – we have this chance.

Can you hear the wheels spinning?

• Dr Andrew Couch is co-founder and managing director of ridepooling company Kara.