Amazon's share price rose over 10% after reporting strong earnings driven by cloud computing demand. Photo / Getty Images

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Amazon's share price rose over 10% after reporting strong earnings driven by cloud computing demand. Photo / Getty Images

Amazon’s share price skyrocketed by more than 10% on Thursday (US time) after the online retail behemoth reported better-than-expected earnings, powered by surging demand for its cloud computing services.

Quarterly sales rose 13% to US$180.2 bilion ($313.8b) across the company, it said. Net income climbed to US$21.2b from US$15.3b a year earlier.

Stoking investor sentiment, the company forecast fourth-quarter sales of US$206-US$213b, representing growth of 10-13%.

In the e-commerce giant’s Amazon Web Services division, which recently suffered a global outage, revenues jumped 20% to US$33b in the third quarter, marking its fastest growth rate since 2022 as companies race to build AI capabilities.

Amazon’s major rivals in the cloud computing space yesterday also reported sales increases in their cloud computing business, with all companies pointing to adoption of AI services as the main driver.