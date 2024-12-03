While Amazon has been investing $8 billion into the artificial intelligence company Anthropic, which started the chatbot Claude, it’s been quietly building its own models to compete with Claude and OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Dall-E.
Amazon chief executive Andy Jassy announced six new AI models, called frontier models, at Amazon WebServices' annual re:Invent conference in Las Vegas.
“Have at it, giddy up.” Jassy said to finalise the reveal of six new models to the market, called Amazon Nova.
Five of the models were available immediately but its most complex model, Amazon Nova Premier, was still in development and would be released in the first quarter of the next financial year.
Jassy also announced an image generation model, Amazon Nova Canvas, and a video generation model, Amazon Nova Reel, which both had content moderation built in.
Madison Reidy is host and executive producer of the NZ Herald’s investment show Markets with Madison. She joined the Herald in 2022 after working in investment, and has covered business and economics for television and radio broadcasters.
Madison travelled to re:Invent in Las Vegas courtesy of Amazon Web Services.