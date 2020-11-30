Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Alliance Group wage subsidy critic widens court action, eyes Beehive

5 minutes to read

Alliance meat company's financial results fuel wage subsidy litigant's court action. Photo / File

By:

Herald business writer

A private prosecution attempt against Alliance Group for returning only part of its $34.3 million Covid-19 wage subsidy is being broadened to include all the big meat company's directors - and possibly a government minister.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.