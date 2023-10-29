Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Alliance Group pins its hopes on India while de-risking China trade

Jamie Gray
By
5 mins to read
Meat company Alliance Group has high hopes for a free trade agreement with India.

Meat company Alliance Group has high hopes for a free trade agreement with India.

Highly-protected India has long been in the too-hard basket for New Zealand exporters, but meat company the Alliance Group believes a free trade agreement (FTA) with India will be signed within a year.

Chief executive

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business