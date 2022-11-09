Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Allbirds narrows loss but shares hammered on outlook

Chris Keall
By
3 mins to read
Allbirds co-founder and co-CEO Tim Brown on beating Covid challenges, and the ESG backlash. Video / NZ Herald

Allbirds co-founder and co-CEO Tim Brown on beating Covid challenges, and the ESG backlash. Video / NZ Herald

Allbirds shares fell 10.4 per cent after the sustainable footwear maker reported a narrower loss, but was disappointed with a weaker-than-expected forecast.

The stock, which debuted on the Nasdaq at US$15.00 on November 5 last

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business