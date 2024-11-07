Advertisement
All the Trump trades: Bitcoin, big tech, banks and bets

Madison Reidy
By
Senior Business Journalist, host of Markets with Madison·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Stocks and Bitcoin have surged after Donald Trump's victory – here's what could be primed for more growth under his presidency. Video / Alyse Wright

American stocks tied to the state of the US economy, such as banks and the country’s biggest technology stocks, including chipmaker Nvidia and Elon Musk’s Tesla, have rallied since Donald Trump’s victory.

The victory lap sent major stock markets, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq to new highs, rising 3.6%, 2.64% and 2.95% respectively, the best post-election day in US history.

Bitcoin’s price continued to rise, past a new all-time high of US$76,000.

“This is what the markets want, certainty, and this has been a very decisive win for Trump and also the Republicans,” Tiger Brokers chief strategy officer Greg Boland told Markets with Madison.

Following US elections, the S&P500 has risen by 16.4% on average one year later, according to data from Morningstar Direct Edward Jones dating back to 1984.

One year after Trump’s last victory in 2016, it rose by 23.7% one year on, and by 5% after one month.

“We have an equity market that could rise by 20% to 25% within a year – that’s pretty significant for people who wish to invest in equities.”

Watch Greg Boland discuss where money is flowing following the US election result and the lessons for investors, in today’s episode of Markets with Madison above.

Madison Reidy is host and executive producer of the NZ Herald’s investment show Markets with Madison. She joined the Herald in 2022 after working in investment, and has covered business and economics for television and radio broadcasters.

