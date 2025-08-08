Advertisement
Airports say nanny state risks stifling business but airlines say ‘monopoly’ airports exploit customers

John Weekes
By
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The airport says the $147m project could cater to more domestic jet flights in future. Video / Auckland Airport

Airports say they’re sick of lengthy reviews imposed by bureaucrats, but an airline group says scrutiny is needed to stop monopolies from profiteering.

Documents released today show some airports fuming at the prospect of perceived heavy-handed regulation.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) in April asked for feedback

