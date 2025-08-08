NZ Airports complained of “discredited arguments” circulating and said a more regulated approach would undermine the Government’s stated commitment to cutting red tape.
But a major airline group said airports would exploit a system soft on regulation.
Cath O’Brien, Board of Airlines of New Zealand (Barnz) executive director, said rules were needed to stop “monopoly” airports becoming exploitative.
O’Brien today told the Herald that Auckland Airport’s decision to spend $6.6 billion on infrastructure upgrades by 2032 was of huge consequence to customers.
“At the moment the airport can set their capital plan to be any amount of money, and the customers must pay, and there’s no contract. And that’s why you have regulation.”
She said if the country wanted a chance at having cheaper domestic flights, the Government should curtail fee increases from agencies such as Airways NZ, Aviation Security, and the Civil Aviation Authority.
O’Brien said Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown were monopoly airports.
She told MBIE rules were needed to constrain the ability of airports to extract “above normal” returns or take advantage of local or regional monopoly powers.
Barnz said big airports already benefited from lenient rules.
“Once a regulated airport sets prices, airlines are then required to pay those prices as set, usually within a calendar month of prices being struck.”
Barnz said the system was too soft on airports.
“It should be that the regulated airport feels the threat of further regulation, driving them to follow the commission’s findings.”
But the country’s biggest airport took a dim view of what it called an “ad hoc” MBIE review.
Auckland Airport’s chief strategic planning officer, Mary-Liz Tuck, said the company was making major investments and the MBIE process jeopardised that.