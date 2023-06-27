Air NZ Dreamliner grounded, more passengers complain of downgrades

Air NZ got its first Dreamliner in 2014. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Air New Zealand says one of its Dreamliner aircraft is grounded until the end of the week after a fuel problem was identified on a Chicago-bound flight out of Auckland.

And another plane that’s part of the Dreamliner fleet was switched off a Rarotonga flight today after last week being hit by lightning.

A “small number” of passengers on the Cook Islands flight were downgraded from premium cabins to economy class as the replacement plane had fewer premium seats.

The Boeing 787-9 plane that suffered the fuel issue at the weekend will be back in service at the end of the week.

Ground general manager of engineering and maintenance Brett Daley said it was undergoing engine maintenance.

“After taking off for Chicago last week, the aircraft returned to Auckland due to a fuel discrepancy discovered just over an hour into the flight. A component of the engine is unable to be serviced in Auckland, so as a proactive measure, the engine is being changed. We expect the aircraft to return to service on Friday.”

The original aircraft for NZ946 from Auckland to Rarotonga sustained a lightning strike, which required inspection.

“Lightning strikes are not uncommon, and this is standard procedure when they do occur.”

Following a Herald report on the downgrade, other passengers have been in contact about the same issue - one from a Sydney-Auckland flight last week, one from the same route in early May and another from a Brisbane-Sydney flight in March. Those who had flights changed at short notice were offered $350 to compensate and have been offered refunds of the difference between the fares.

Daley said aircraft changes take place from time to time to protect the airline’s operating schedule.

“This is not a systemic problem. However, we understand aircraft changes can be inconvenient for customers and we thank them for their understanding in these circumstances,” he said.

The grounded plane is four years old.

Eight days ago, an Air NZ Dreamliner three hours into a flight to Tokyo had to turn back after its windscreen was damaged and it had to return for repairs.

The airline has 14 Boeing 787-9s, the first of which was delivered in 2014. It is due to take delivery of new Dreamliners to boost its fleet at the end of next year.

The Dreamliner problems come as some of the engines on the airline’s A320neos and A321neos are grounded because of a global issue with services of their Pratt and Whitney engines.

