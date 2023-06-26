Air New Zealand has had 787-9 aircraft in its fleet since 2014. Picture / Peter Meecham

Some Air New Zealand passengers flying to Rarotonga tomorrow have been downgraded to Economy because a different aircraft on the route means fewer premium seats.

One man said he and his wife had upgraded to Premium Economy using flight credits for a long-planned extended family holiday to the Cook Islands.

He got the bad news today about the aircraft switch which follows reported problems with a windscreen cracking on one of the airline’s Boeing 787s flying to Tokyo and a fuel issue with a Chicago-bound flight at the weekend that had to turn back.

The airline’s customer care centre told the man there had been a change of planes for flight NZ946.

‘‘This service will now be operated by one of our smaller Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, which has a different seating configuration than the originally scheduled aircraft. This means we have a lower capacity in our Business class and Premium Economy cabins and therefore, we are no longer able to accommodate you in your original cabin class.’'

The couple have been moved to Economy and the airline says it will refund the difference between the originally purchased cabin and the equivalent Economy fare.

‘‘As compensation in lieu of the last-minute inconvenience caused, you are also entitled to $350.’'

The passenger said he and his wife had thought the Premium Economy seats would be a pleasant way to start the holiday before their grandchildren fly to join them.

‘‘It’s not to be,’' he said.

The airline’s 14 Dreamliners come in two layouts; one with 18 Business and 21 Premium Economy seats. Its version two planes have 27 Business and 33 Premium Economy seats.

Air New Zealand has been contacted for comment about what led to the aircraft switch.

