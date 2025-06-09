Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Air New Zealand trials Elon Musk’s Starlink Wi-Fi on select flights

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Air New Zealand is taking its Starlink Wi-Fi trial to the skies. Photo / RNZ

Air New Zealand is taking its Starlink Wi-Fi trial to the skies. Photo / RNZ

Air New Zealand is trialling its Starlink Wi-Fi connectivity on two domestic aircraft.

The airline said that, from today, passengers flying on ZK OXE, one of the airline’s Airbus A320 domestic jets, will have access to high-speed, low-latency internet connectivity throughout their journey.

An ATR aircraft will join the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business