Nikhil Ravishankar, Air NZ’s chief digital officer, said the airline is always looking for new and innovative technology to improve its onboard experience.

“We’re committed to providing an exceptional experience for all our passengers, and this innovative technology could pave the way for more seamless, high-speed connectivity in the skies for Air New Zealand.

“We look forward to hearing from our customers as they test out on-board Wi-Fi. Their feedback will help guide our decision-making as we consider connectivity options for our domestic fleet.”

Air NZ is currently in the test phase of Starlink’s on-board connectivity, seeking to understand how it performs in real-world conditions and to assess customer feedback.

The airline is also expanding the trial to its regional aircraft later this month, installing Starlink on one of its ATR turboprop aircraft.

“Being the first airline in the world to trial Wi-Fi on a turboprop aircraft is a proud moment for us. Our goal is to explore the potential of this technology and understand how it can enhance customer journeys,” Ravishankar said.

Starlink’s satellite-based internet service, which first rolled out its service in New Zealand in 2021, offers reliable and fast internet connections in the more remote areas of the country.