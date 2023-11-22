Air New Zealand simulator centre fire could set back pilot training

Air NZ's captain David Morgan, chief flight operations and safety officer, sits in the airline's 787 Dreamliner flight simulator in Auckland. Photo / Greg Bowker

Air New Zealand is assessing the impact on pilot training after a fire at its flight simulation centre at Auckland Airport.

David Morgan, Air New Zealand chief operational integrity and safety officer, described it as a small fire broke out in the northern end of the centre.

The facility currently houses seven full flight simulators from Q300s to Boeing 787s and 777s. It has associated briefing rooms.

Morgan said the the building was safely evacuated, before Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) was called to the scene.

“We will be assessing any damage to our building and simulator equipment over the next day or two,” he said.

“We are still assessing any potential impact on pilot training.”

Pilot training and recertification had been a problem as the airline rebuilt following the pandemic, with Covid-19 sickness affecting the number of certified trainers available.

Any impact on training follows the airline’s announcement that tens of thousands of passengers will be affected by engine maintenance issues on its A320 fleet, used for short-haul and some domestic flights. Delays checking Pratt & Whitney engines will impact airlines around the world and Air New Zealand warns fallout from the issue could last for years.

In better news for the airline, Moody’s Investors Service has today upgraded Air New Zealand’s issuer rating and senior unsecured debt rating from Baa2 to Baa1, with a stable rating outlook. This upgrade reflects the airline’s improved standalone credit profile, which has returned to pre-pandemic levels.