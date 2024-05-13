Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Fletcher Building shares fall to 21-year low on earnings downgrade - Market close

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
Fletcher Building was down 34c or 9.69 per cent to a 21-year-low of $3.17. Photo / NZME

Fletcher Building was down 34c or 9.69 per cent to a 21-year-low of $3.17. Photo / NZME

The New Zealand sharemarket tumbled to its lowest level in 15 weeks following another earnings downgrade – this time from Fletcher Building which fell nearly 10 per cent.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell sharply at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business