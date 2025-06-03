Air New Zealand today said the extra seats on the A321 followed last week’s launch of a new jet service between Hamilton and Christchurch.
Some Auckland to Dunedin flights will also “upgauge” or use larger aircraft for what the airline called key “student movement dates” and for the July 5 All Blacks-France test.
The University of Otago’s second semester begins on July 14, then takes a break on August 30 and resumes on September 8.
Another “upgauge” will be applied to Dunedin flights for the Big Sing, a national secondary schools choral festival, in late August.
“This isn’t just about adding flights, it’s about supporting our regions,” Air NZ chief commercial officer Jeremy O’Brien said today.