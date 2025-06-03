Air New Zealand says the Airbus A321 will be used on some key flights, instead of its smaller predecessor. Photo / Supplied

Air New Zealand says it will add more seats to flights departing Auckland to three domestic destinations this winter.

The airline said it would add 36,000 seats on flights to Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown.

Some of these routes will use Airbus A321s from June 28 to October 25, instead of Airbus A320s.

The newer A321 has more passenger and cargo capacity than the smaller model.

Domestic airfares have faced scrutiny in recent weeks with Consumer NZ saying a market study was long overdue.