Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Air New Zealand cancellations and 'wet lease' moves anger Flight Attendants Association

10 minutes to read
Herald Business Traveller aboard Air New Zealand's Portuguese charter plane. Video / Grant Bradley

Herald Business Traveller aboard Air New Zealand's Portuguese charter plane. Video / Grant Bradley

Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

A flight attendants' union says it is disappointed by Air New Zealand's moves to lease an overseas plane, rather than rehiring some former staff.

The airline today said it was in talks over a "wet

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.