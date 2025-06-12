Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Air India crash: Greg Foran ‘very comfortable’ with Air New Zealand’s operations

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Air NZ CEO Greg Foran speaks with Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW after Air India crash

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran says he’s “very comfortable” with the quality of his airline’s operations after a devastating Air India crash that killed more than 200 passengers.

Foran spoke to Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW, confirming he was not aware of any connecting Air NZ passengers being

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business