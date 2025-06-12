He said it was too early to say what happened in India.

“My heart goes out to everyone. It’s just really tragic … it’s sort of one of these events that, as an airline, it’s the last thing you want to see happening.

“When news of this came in last night, the Air New Zealand team kicked in to ensure [whether] we had any Air New Zealand passengers, connecting passengers, on board.”

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran. Photo / Michael Craig

He said he felt for everyone at the Air India organisation.

Foran, who was with Air India’s chief executive, Christchurch-born Campbell Wilson, last week in Delhi, said he had been in touch with him to offer Air NZ’s support.

Wilson has been CEO of Air India since June 2022.

In a video address, Wilson said: “I would like to express our deep sorrow about this event … we are actively working with authorities on all emergency response efforts.

“This is a difficult day for all of us here in India.”

New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) said last night that it had no reason to believe any New Zealanders were on the flight.

Air India said the passengers included 169 Indian nationals, 53 British, seven Portuguese and one Canadian. A British man is the sole survivor of the crash.

The Washington Post reported that the crash was the first involving Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner, a fuel-efficient jet introduced in 2011 as the future of long-distance travel.

Boeing calls the plane the bestselling large airliner in history, crediting it with opening hundreds of new routes around the globe.

The company has struggled for years to fully recover from two air disasters involving a smaller jet, the 737 Max, in 2018 and 2019.

Those crashes killed a combined 346 people in Indonesia and Ethiopia.