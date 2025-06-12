Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World
Updated

Air India crash is first involving Boeing’s long-range 787 Dreamliner

By Ian Duncan
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

The back of Air India flight 171 is pictured at the site after it crashed in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad. Photo / Sam Panthaky, AFP

The back of Air India flight 171 is pictured at the site after it crashed in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad. Photo / Sam Panthaky, AFP

The deadly Air India crash is the first involving Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner, a fuel-efficient jet the manufacturer introduced in 2011 as the future of long-distance travel.

Boeing calls the plane the best-selling large airliner ever, crediting it with opening hundreds of new routes around the globe.

On Thursday, a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World