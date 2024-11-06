Adviser liability gap leaves couple with no easy options

A financial services watchdog says the case highlights a problem for customers wanting to make complaints. Photo / NZME

Financial advice guru Hannah McQueen has sold her EnableMe brand to AMP’s Advice First, and one retail client says that has deprived him of the option to file a complaint.

“You’re left hung and drying,” said the client, whose name BusinessDesk agreed to withhold.

Neither McQueen’s former nor her current financial dispute resolution service (DRS) can assist the couple.

Financial Services Complaints Ltd (FSCL) chief executive Susan Taylor wrote to the couple last month to explain why it could not take the case.

“Your complaint raises an issue described as the ‘adviser liability gap’. We cannot investigate your complaint because Hannah is no longer our member, and the Insurance and Financial Services Ombudsman cannot investigate a complaint because Hannah’s advice was given before she was engaged by AdviceFirst.”